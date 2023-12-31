Haynes (back) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Despite beginning the Panthers' week of practice with a DNP, Haynes will play through his back issue in Sunday's affair. The 30-year-old is expected to assume his usual duties as a rotational outside linebacker in Week 17.
