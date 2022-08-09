Haynes (knee) was back at practice Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Haynes suffered a knee injury at practice Saturday, but he was back in pads Tuesday and appears ready to go for the start of the preseason. The defensive lineman played in all 17 games last season, registering 20 tackles including three sacks while also deflecting a pass.
