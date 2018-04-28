Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Carolina lands in fourth

The Panthers selected Haynes in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 136th overall.

Haynes (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is listed as a linebacker, but the Mississippi product was mostly theorized as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, so that the 4-3 Panthers selected him means he might instead work as a passing-down specialist defensive end. Haynes is an explosive presence on the edge, so he could provide Carolina with a meaningful pass rush boost, but an IDP impact any time soon is unlikely.