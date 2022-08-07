Haynes (knee) is day-to-day after injuring his knee in practice Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Haynes' road back from offseason hand surgery took a minor bump, as he had to be carted off the field Saturday. It doesn't appear to be anything too serious, and he should resume practicing with the team sometime this week.
