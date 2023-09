Haynes (back) noted Thursday that he is optimistic about being available for the Panthers' 2023 season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 10, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Haynes has been dealing with a back injury since the beginning of August and was unable to play in the preseason. The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss registered 29 tackles (20 solo), five sacks, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in 17 games last season for the Panthers.