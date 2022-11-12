site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Gets two sacks
RotoWire Staff
Haynes made three tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Haynes got his first sacks of the season as the Panthers totaled five as a team. With seven games left in the campaign, Haynes needs three more quarterback takedowns to set a new career high.
