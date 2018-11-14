Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Healthy to enter Week 11
Haynes (illness) is absent from Wednesday's injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Haynes missed Carolina's loss to the Steelers in Week 10 due to an illness, but appears to have fully recovered. The rookie fourth-round pick is on track to suit up against the Lions on Sunday, and will serve a depth role behind starter Mario Addison.
