Play

Haynes (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's divisional clash versus New Orleans.

Haynes was considered doubtful from interim coach Perry Fewell heading into the clash after he was unable to practice Friday. It will be the third straight game missed for the 26-year-old, and in his absence, Christian Miller will likely continue to see expanded depth snaps in Carolina's linebacker corps.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends