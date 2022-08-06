Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's practice, the Panthers reported Saturday.
Haynes, who was evidently carted off during Saturday's practice, had just recovered from offseason hand surgery. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters that there is "no update" on Haynes' status after practice concluded. The fifth-year defensive end is coming off a 2021 campaign where he recorded three sacks but saw a downtick in overall playing time.
