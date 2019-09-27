Play

Haynes (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Haynes is managing an elbow injury of undisclosed severity. With Bruce Irvin (hamstring) also listed as questionable, it's possible that Christian Miller and Brian Burns could receive increased rotational snaps Week 4.

