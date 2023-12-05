Haynes registered seven tackles (five solo), including a sack, in Carolina's 21-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Haynes had his most productive game of the season, leading the team in tackles while also logging his first sack of the season. The 29-year-old will now look to keep producing after missing nine of the team's first 10 games due to a back injury.
