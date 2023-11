Haynes (back) is out for Sunday's game versus Dallas, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Haynes returned from his back injury to make his season debut in Week 10 at Chicago, but he presumably re-aggravated the issue in that loss, and he'll now miss his 10th contest of the year in Week 11. Eku Leota figures to continue to see an expanded role with Haynes sidelined once again.