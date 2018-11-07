Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Out for Week 10
Haynes will miss Week 10 against the Steelers due to an illness, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Given the nature of Haynes' unavailability, it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the fold next week against the Lions. However, the Panthers will be down at least one member along the defensive line and could be even more shorthanded if Mario Addison (shoulder) is unable to go.
