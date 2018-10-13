Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Out Sunday
Haynes will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Redskins for an undisclosed reason, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Haynes' absent is non-football related, but we do not know the details. Wes Horton and Bryan Cox could see a few more snaps providing depth at defensive end in his absence.
