Haynes (hand) rotated in at defensive end over the first week of practice in Carolina's training camp, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Haynes underwent offseason hand surgery after re-signing with the Panthers in March, and he appears to be healthy once again. The 28-year-old played 31 games over the past two seasons with Carolina, but he has yet to start a game in his professional career.

