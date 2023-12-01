Haynes (back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Haynes was placed on injured reserve before the season started and then missed the first nine weeks. The linebacker has played in just two games and on 42 snaps since his return, making two tackles.
