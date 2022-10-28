Haynes (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Haynes logged a limited practice Friday after bring unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, which suggests his condition is improving. Whether he'll be recovered enough to suit up come Sunday has yet to be determined.
