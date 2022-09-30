Haynes (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Haynes didn't practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the field in a limited capacity Friday. If he's unavailable Sunday, it's possible that Amare Barno and Henry Anderson see increased roles.
