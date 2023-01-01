site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-marquis-haynes-ready-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Ready to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haynes (ankle) is active Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Haynes closed out the week with limited practices, but he's feeling well enough to suit Sunday against Tampa Bay. His ability to play will strengthen the depth across the team's defensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read