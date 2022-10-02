site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Ready to go
Haynes (knee) will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Haynes logged a limited practice Friday, which helped propel him to an active status for Sunday. He'll help provide depth to the Panthers defensive line as they look to contain Kyler Murray.
