Haynes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old didn't practice this week and will miss his second consecutive game. Christian Miller should continue to see increased snaps as a rotational outside linebacker in Haynes' absence.

