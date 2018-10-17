Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Returns following personal absence
Haynes returned to practice Wednesday after missing time last week while dealing with a family issue, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Haynes should return to the rotation on the defensive line after missing Sunday's contest against the Redskins. He played 15 defensive snaps in his only appearance of 2018, recording an assisted tackle.
