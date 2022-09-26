Haynes made two tackles (one solo) and returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Haynes had Carolina's lone touchdown of the game until the beginning of the fourth quarter, capitalizing on an opportunity to scoop and score early in Sunday's contest. It was the veteran's first touchdown of his five-year career and helped the Panthers secure their first victory of the current campaign.
