Haynes (back) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

It appeared for a moment as if Haynes had finally shaken his lingering back issue when he managed a full practice late last week and played a season-high 26 snaps at Tennessee in Week 12, but his injury is apparently still bothering him to start the Panthers' new week of practice. Even still, it would be somewhat surprising if he didn't get back on the practice field at some point this week and suit up in Week 13 at Tampa Bay.