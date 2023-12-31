Haynes sustained a concussion in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars and did not return, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Haynes exited the game and was taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. He finished Sunday's contest with four tackles (three solo).
