Haynes (knee) left Sunday's game against the Falcons and didn't return, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Haynes left the game in the fourth quarter, but the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Expect the team to have a report heading into next week's game against Seattle. If he's unable to go, Brian Burns would be in line to receive the bulk of the outside linebacker snaps.

