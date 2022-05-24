Haynes underwent surgery on his hand this offseason, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
From the sound of it, there's not much concern for Haynes' health in the long term. He's missed just one game since the end of the 2019 season and is expected to fill right back into his rotational role on Carolina's defensive line in 2022.
