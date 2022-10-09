Haynes (knee) will play Sunday against the 49ers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Haynes was able to log a full practice Thursday and Friday, so his ability to suit up shouldn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old will be looking to help bolster the Panthers defensive-line rotation against San Francisco.
