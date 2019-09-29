Panthers' Marquis Haynes: Will play Sunday
Haynes (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Haynes popped up on the injury report as questionable with his elbow injury but it doesn't appear it was very severe. He's seen about 30 defensive snaps per week but he may get a few less in Week 4 with Bruce Irvin (hamstring) active for the first time this season.
