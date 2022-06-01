Corral is absent from OTAs on Wednesday due to a family matter, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Corral has reportedly put together a solid string of appearances at OTAs, and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo praised his footwork Wednesday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. McAdoo also mentioned that Corral will spend much of the offseason focusing on his ability to quickly process defenses and play calls. There's not yet any indication of how long the rookie third-round pick may be away from the team, but he'll almost certainly be present by the start of mandatory minicamp June 14.