Corral is getting a second opinion on his Lisfranc injury, then the decision of whether or not he will need surgery will be made Tuesday, according to head coach Matt Rhule, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Corral suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' preseason loss to the Patriots on Friday. The rookie third-round selection has struggled so far, but was expected to be the teams No. 3 option behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. However, he may end up spending his rookie season on IR, clearing the way for P.J. Walker to earn a roster spot.