Corral's rookie expectations should be lowered following the Panthers' acquisition of fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Corral saw Carolina trade up to draft him in the third round this spring, just one offseason after trading for last year's starter, Sam Darnold. Now with Mayfield in the fold, it's anticipated that he and Darnold will compete for the team's first-string job this time around. That situation would seemingly leave Corral third in line, significantly reducing his chances of playing early on. However, with both Mayfield and Darnold on expiring contracts, Corral still figures to be an important piece of the Panthers' future, as his development during the upcoming campaign could impact the franchise's quarterback decisions going forward.