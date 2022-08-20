Corral has a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton suggests it could be a season-ending injury after coach Matt Rhule used the term "significant." Corral, a rookie third-round pick, was expected to be the Panthers' No. 3 QB before he hurt his foot during Friday's preseason loss to New England. He struggled in his two appearances this preseason, completing 10 of 24 passes for 69 yards. P.J. Walker now has a much better shot to stick with the Panthers behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.