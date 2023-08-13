Corral completed 15 of 22 passes for 126 yards and an interception in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets. He also was sacked four times and lost a fumble.

Corral saw rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young play Carolina's first three drives before he took over for the remainder of the game. After missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Corral committed a pair of turnovers while failing to lead the Panthers to any points. With veteran Andy Dalton slated to back up Young, Corral is striving to convince the team to keep a third quarterback ahead of the regular season.