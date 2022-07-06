Corral will enter training camp as the Panthers' No. 3 quarterback after Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns on Wednesday, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina traded up into the third round to select Corral this spring, just one offseason after trading for incumbent starter Sam Darnold. Now with Mayfield in the fold, he and Darnold will compete for the team's first-string job, a development that seemingly reduces Corral's chances of playing early on during his rookie campaign. However, with both Mayfield and Darnold on expiring contracts, Corral still looks to be an important piece of the Panthers' future, as his development during the upcoming season could affect the organization's decisions at the position moving forward.