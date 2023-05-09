Corral (foot) has gained weight since last year and will hope to convince the Panthers to carry a third QB this season, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 2022 third-round pick missed his entire rookie season after having Lisfranc surgery in early September. He then saw the Panthers sign Andy Dalton and trade up for Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, leaving Corral and Jacob Eason to duke it out for the possibility of a No. 3 QB job. Coach Frank Reich said in early March that he wasn't sure about Corral's availability for OTAs, so it's possible the second-year QB doesn't practice until training camp.