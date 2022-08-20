Coach Matt Rhule said Corral's foot was stepped on during the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason defeat at New England, forcing the quarterback to get X-rays afterward, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corral directed Carolina's offense in the second quarter and was expected to do the same for the entire fourth quarter, but he came off the field limping in the waning minutes of the contest and didn't return. P.J. Walker, the only other QB available with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold out, logged the first and third quarters and closed out the game for an injured Corral. Afterward, Corral was spotted leaving the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, per Gantt, but the severity of the rookie third-round pick's injury remains unknown.