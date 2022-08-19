Corral will play alternating quarters with P.J. Walker during Carolina's preseason game at New England on Friday, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reports.

It's an unconventional arrangement that's been cooked up by coaches Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo, but it's one that works in Corral's favor. The rookie out of Mississippi didn't see any snaps until the fourth quarter of the Panthers' preseason opener at Washington, so this qualifies as a temporary promotion for him. He seems to be considered an important piece for Carolina's plans moving into the future, but his place on the depth chart this season could largely depend on how he and Walker perform during the preseason.