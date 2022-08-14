Corral completed one of nine attempts for 11 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.

Corral surprisingly entered the game after P.J. Walker, making him the fourth and final quarterback used by the Panthers. As a third-round pick, Corral is expected to use his rookie season to develop behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who are competing for the team's starting job. However, with Walker nabbing significant playing time Saturday, Corral was only left with the scraps, not taking his first snap until the fourth quarter. A potential Darnold trade could open the door for Walker to make Carolina's roster, perhaps explaining his usage, but it'll nonetheless be interesting to track how and when Corral is deployed in the remaining couple preseason tilts.