Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Corral (foot) may miss the start of OTAs while he recovers from Lisfranc surgery, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corral missed the entirety of his rookie season after undergoing surgery in early September. The Panthers originally maintained hope that Corral would be fully cleared ahead of the offseason program, but given the typical timeline associated with his recovery from surgery, the fact that the quarterback still hasn't been deemed 100 percent isn't overly surprising. Even if he sits out OTAs, Corral should still have a good chance at being ready to go for training camp, when he could be competing for anything between the starting role and the third spot on the depth chart. For the time being, incumbent starter Sam Darnold slots ahead of Corral, but the former wasn't overly impressive during his time directing the offense late in the 2022 season, and Carolina will surely bring in some competition at the position via the trade or free-agent market or through the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason.