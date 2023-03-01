Corral may miss the start of OTAs as he recovers from surgery on his Lisfranc.

Corral missed the entirety of his rookie season, and now he might not be ready for the start of OTAs either. While this is a reasonable timetable given the injury, there was originally hope the 2022 third-round pick could be recovered in time for their start. Corral could have an opportunity to compete for the starting job this offseason, so it remains to be seen how this injury will impact him as Carolina might look to draft a rookie or sign a veteran to compete with him.