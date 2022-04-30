The Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Corral (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) was a highly successful starter at Mississippi in college, posting some of the best dual-threat production nationwide while leading one of the country's highest-scoring offenses. Corral is a bit small to be doing much running in the NFL, though, and his abilities as a passer at the NFL level are up in the air at best. He'll compete with Sam Darnold for the chance to start for Carolina in 2022, though the latter should probably be considered the favorite for now.