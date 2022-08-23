Corral (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for the 2022 season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Players placed on IR before the end of the preseason aren't eligible to return. Corral struggled in two exhibition appearances before suffering a Lisfranc injury, and he likely would've been a gameday inactive to start his career if he'd stayed healthy. The rookie third-round pick faces a lengthy rehab after Lisfranc surgery, but the Panthers won't need to rush him back and presumably will have other options at quarterback next year, be it Baker Mayfield, a rookie or a new veteran. The 23-year-old Corral gets a redshirt year and can only hope for a shot to compete for the top spot next offseason.