Corral underwent successful surgery on his left foot and returned to the Panthers' team facility Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corral will still miss the entire 2022 campaign after being placed on injured reserve, but it's an encouraging sign to see him in good spirits following surgery. The rookie third-round pick faces a lengthly rehab after Lisfranc surgery but is expected to be healthy by next year's training camp. With Sam Darnold (ankle) and Baker Mayfield both set for free agency this offseason, it's possible Corral, if healthy, steps into a starter's role in 2023, though Carolina will likely bring in competition via the daft or free agency.