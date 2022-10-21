Ioannidis (neck/concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Ioannidis was on the field for 81 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps last week but was in the concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's Week 7 tilt. He'll likely be forced to miss at least one game, which should lead to additional playing time for Marquan McCall and Phil Hoskins.