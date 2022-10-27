Ioannidis (concussion) practice in full Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ioannidis missed Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with a concussion and was a limited participant during practice Wednesday. While the 28-year-old did return in full Thursday, it's still unknown if he's managed to clear the league's protocol for head injuries. Ioannidis tallied 15 tackles and one sack over his first six games with Carolina, and his status on Friday's injury report should shed more light on his availability for this Sunday against the Falcons.
