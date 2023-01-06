Ioannidis (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
Ioannidis didn't practice during Week 18 prep due to a back injury, but he'll still have a chance to suit up Sunday. In his first season with Carolina, the veteran defensive tackle has totaled 37 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble across 13 appearances.
