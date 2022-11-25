Ioannidis (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to the Panthers' injury report.

Ioannidis missed last Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to a calf issue he sustained in Week 10 versus the Falcons, and he'll once again watch from the sidelines this weekend with the same injury concern. In his absence, Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy and Marquan McCall are in line to serve as Carolina's top defensive tackle options.