Ioannidis (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
Ioannidis has been dealing with a concussion that kept him out of practice entirely both Wednesday and Friday this week. He was deemed doubtful heading into Sunday and likely hasn't cleared league protocols. He'll look to get back on the field next Sunday in Atlanta.
