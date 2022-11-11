Ioannidis suffered a calf injury during Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ioannidis was seen in a walking boot after Thursday's game and the severity of Ioannidis' calf injury is uncertain at this point. The defensive tackle has had a strong season thus far having only missed one game while recording 20 tackles (7 solo) and one forced fumble. Expect Marquan McCall to see an increased role if Ioannidis is forced to miss time.
